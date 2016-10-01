VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Abortion in Vietnam at alarming rate

By VnExpress   October 1, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
It's highest in Asia as, on average, every woman of a reproductive age undergoes 2.5 abortions.
Tags: abortion Vietnam
 
View more

Koala joey strikes up an unusual friendship with a butterfly

Grumpy Cat unveils waxwork, makes Broadway debut

Daredevils float in the clouds on sky-high swing

Backpackers vs. Durian in Vietnam

 
go to top