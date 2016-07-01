The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Trump decries 'permissive' US abortion laws at rally
Trump said the United States is one of only seven countries to allow elective late-term abortions, and 'it is wrong.'
Teen pregnancy, backstreet abortions make Lima worst megacity for women's health: poll
Lima - where abortion is illegal except when the mother's life or health is at risk - scored bottom when it came ...
Nearly half of abortions 'unsafe': study
In countries where the procedure is banned or allowed only to save a women's life, barely 25 percent of abortions were safe.
September 28, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
'Not a woman's choice': India's abortion limit puts women at risk, say campaigners
Abortions in India are a 'conditional right' but must be done within 20 weeks.
September 06, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Groom for hire: The dark secrets of Vietnam’s strange wedding service
Even 'sacred' marriage is not immune to commercialization.
June 19, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Trump administration vastly expands global anti-abortion policy
Anti-abortion groups praised the decision, saying it merely represented a realignment of funding.
May 16, 2017 | 08:43 am GMT+7
Indian police find 19 female foetuses dumped in sewer
Abortion of girls are still common in India, despite that the sex ratios are skewed towards males across the country.
March 06, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Abortion in Vietnam at alarming rate
It's highest in Asia as, on average, every woman of a reproductive age undergoes 2.5 abortions.
October 01, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Abortion rate in Vietnam highest in Asia
On average, every woman of a reproductive age undergoes 2.5 abortions.
September 30, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Teenagers account for 70 percent of secret abortions in Vietnam
Young people account for 70 percent of secret abortions in Vietnam, according to Nguyen Thi Hoai Duc, head of Vietnam's Institute for Reproductive and Family Health.
July 01, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7
