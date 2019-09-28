VnExpress International
Abandoned disabled boy finds solace in martial arts

By Minh Nhat   September 28, 2019 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Tran Van Hung grew up with the question “Why did my parents abandon me?” but has gotten over the sadness through martial arts.

