The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
A well with water so hot you can boil eggs in it
A well with water so hot you can boil eggs in it
A well with water so hot you can boil eggs in it
By
Viet Quoc, Thuy Ngan
December 26, 2019 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
In a forest in central Binh Thuan Province, a well has water that is perennially hot, as hot as 85 degrees Celsius, and has become a tourist attraction.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Binh Thuan
Tu Cu Nature Reseve
hot water well
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
80-year-old on tricycle donates clothes to the needy
Legless captain hooked on fishing
Cancer-stricken teen wows pageant with beauty of confidence
A young man loves his job of growing tea
Reading:
A well with water so hot you can boil eggs in it
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives