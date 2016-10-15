VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

A closer look at Saigon's tear-inducing #SpicyNoodle challenge

By VnExpress   October 15, 2016 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
You will sweat. You will cry. You may even get yourself hospitalized.
Tags: spicy noodle Saigon
 
View more

Thousands accused of 'usurping' clams in southern Vietnam

Vietnamese millennials, the couch potato generation

For this special Saigon grilled corn, you have to queue for hours

Severe floods turn houses into islets in central Vietnam

 
go to top