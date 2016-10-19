VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Thousands accused of 'usurping' clams in southern Vietnam

October 19, 2016 | 07:24 pm GMT+7
Tensions between local clam catchers and clam farmers in Ca Mau have erupted.
Tags: ca mau vietnam clam
 
View more

Horseback hunting with hounds for France's rich

Baby gorilla born from endangered species

Man in black: Vietnam looks for mystery 'hero' who stopped airport assault

Where in Asia people get the longest Lunar New Year break?

 
go to top