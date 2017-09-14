VnExpress International
Tag clam
Farming on the beach: How clams spring to life in northern Vietnam

Covered in mud and turbid water, Dong Chau Beach in Thai Binh Province is no place for a fancy vacation.

Thousands accused of 'usurping' clams in southern Vietnam

Tensions between local clam catchers and clam farmers in Ca Mau have erupted.
 
