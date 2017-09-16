VnExpress International
Farming on the beach: How clams spring to life in northern Vietnam

By Giang Huy   September 16, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7

Covered in mud and turbid water, Dong Chau Beach in Thai Binh Province is no place for a fancy vacation.

farming-on-the-beach-how-clams-spring-to-life-in-northern-vietnam

Clam farms on Dong Chau Beach in Tien Hai District during high tide. The tide dictates the times farmers work because they can only harvest the clams at low tide.
farming-on-the-beach-how-clams-spring-to-life-in-northern-vietnam-1

Although it's not textbook beach vacation with smooth sand and turquoise water, this part of Dong Chau Beach still makes for quite a scene with its clam farms.
farming-on-the-beach-how-clams-spring-to-life-in-northern-vietnam-2

Clam farmers on Dong Chau Beach usually go to work in the early morning and late afternoon to escape the scorching sun.
farming-on-the-beach-how-clams-spring-to-life-in-northern-vietnam-3

A woman picks clams.
farming-on-the-beach-how-clams-spring-to-life-in-northern-vietnam-4

People with bigger farms do not harvest clams the old way by hand. Instead they lay a big net deep under the mud and spray off the sand when the clams are ready to harvest.
farming-on-the-beach-how-clams-spring-to-life-in-northern-vietnam-5

The clams magically appear out of the mud.
farming-on-the-beach-how-clams-spring-to-life-in-northern-vietnam-6

Then all farmers need to do is drag out the net filled with clams.
farming-on-the-beach-how-clams-spring-to-life-in-northern-vietnam-7

It takes 15 months for the clams to grow and be ready for harvest. On average, 10 tons of clam seeds will produce 50 tons of full-grown clams.
farming-on-the-beach-how-clams-spring-to-life-in-northern-vietnam-8

These farmers get VND300,000 ($13) each day for harvesting clams.
farming-on-the-beach-how-clams-spring-to-life-in-northern-vietnam-9

Clams are sold for VND9,000 per kilo to vendors.
