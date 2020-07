A 'brick cave' is a Hanoian’s castle A brick cave is a Hanoian’s castle

By Anh Phu June 28, 2020 | 08:57 pm GMT+7

The owner of an unusual award winning dwelling, made of exposed bricks and porous walls, said his greatest joy when retiring was to live in his ‘brick cave’.