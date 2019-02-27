Meeting, dining with Kim was ‘great,’ Trump tweets

"Great meeting and dinner with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam tonight. Looking forward to continuing our discussions tomorrow!" Trump tweeted.

He posted the tweet with a video recap of the meeting and the dinner.

Trump and Kim met for the first time after their arrival Vietnam earlier in the evening at the Hanoi Metropole Hotel, officially kicking of their second summit, with denuclearization of the Korean peninsula the main item on the agenda.

Relaxed, smiling countenances marked the meeting as they shook hands and posed for the press. A private, 20 minute talk followed before they adjourned for dinner.

Trump said: "I thought the first summit was a great success and I think this one, hopefully will be, equal or greater than the first."

Kim told the press that the U.S. and North Korea have been able to overcome all the obstacles since he first met Trump 261 days ago.

"That gives us hope that we will be successful this time," he said.

Trump and Kim will meet again on Thursday for substantive discussions.

Meeting, dining with Kim was ‘great,’ Trump tweets Trump, Kim kick start high-profile summit with dinner

Dat Nguyen