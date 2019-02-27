US, North Korean leaders display bonhomie at historic Hanoi summit

Trump and Kim met at 6.30 p.m. Wednesday for the first time after their arrival in Vietnam. They shook hands and posed for pictures at at the Hanoi Metropole Hotel, officially kicking off their second summit, with denuclearization of the Korean peninsula the main item on the agenda.

The two leaders clasped hands and posed in front of flags of both countries, smiling as the media clicked away.

Kim smiles as he makes a point while Trump looks on.

"It’s an honor to be with Chairman Kim. It’s an honor to be together. Vietnam really rolled out the red carpet and they’re very happy to have us," Trump said.

"I thought the first summit was a great success and I think this one, hopefully will be, equal or greater than the first."

The two leaders praised each other. Kim called the second summit a "courageous political decision" by the U.S. President.

Trump said he believed that a lot of progress has been made and that he is on good terms with Kim.

Kim told the press that the U.S. and North Korea have been able to overcome all the obstacles since he first met Trump 261 days ago.

"That gives us hope that we will be successful this time," he said.

The two leaders spoke privately for 20 minutes before sitting down for dinner.

"We’re going to have a very busy day tomorrow," Trump said, adding: "Our relationship is a very special relationship."

Photos by AFP, Reuters

Anh Ngoc