North Korean delegation visits VinFast factory in Hai Phong

VinFast, the car manufacturing unit of Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate Vingroup, is Vietnam’s first full-fledged carmaker.

The North Korean delegation of more than 20 members included three deputy chairmen of the Korean Worker's Party, Ri Su-yong, Kim Pyong-hee, and O Su-yong; Minister of the People's Armed Forces No Kwang-chol, and Gangwon Provincial Party Secretary Park Yong-nam.

They were accorded a warm welcome at the factory gate by VinFast trainees lined up in two rows, waving North Korean and Vietnamese flags.

VinFast trainees line up to welcome the North Korean delegation. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa

At the ceremony, the North Korean delegation listened to representatives of Vingroup presenting the business and operation models of carmaker VinFast, telecommunication equipment producer Vinsmart and agriculture production company VinEco.

The North Korean delegation listens to a presentation on Vingroup’s business models. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tu

The delegation also visited a VinFast factory making auto chassis and electric motorcycles.

The North Korean delegation visits facilities for producing auto chassis. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa

Before returning to Hanoi, North Korean leaders were to visit the hi-tech agricultural zone in Vinh Bao District, northern Hai Phong City.

VinFast showed off its first two car models, a sedan and an SUV, at the Paris Motor Show in France last October, just a year after the company’s incorporation, grabbing the attention of the local and international media.

The automaker plans to test its first vehicle for safety parameters in Europe on March 6. This announcement came after VinFast’s Hai Phong factory successfully manufactured the first body shell of the Lux A2.0, a sedan.

Anh Tu