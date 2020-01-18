Vietnamese travelers splash out on beach getaways

The world's leading accommodation reservation site Thursday revealed a list of 10 most popular destinations for Vietnamese travelers between January 1 and December 31 last year, with six being famous beach getaways.

Coastal city Da Nang, home to one of Asia’s most beautiful beaches My Khe in central Vietnam, came third on the list, followed by Vung Tau (6th), Nha Trang (7th), Hoi An (8th), Phan Thiet (9th) and Phu Quoc Island (10th).

Vung Tau in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island in southern Kien Giang Province, are well-known as holiday beach escapes.

Long Beach in Phu Quoc Island remains off the beaten track and is recommended by seasoned travelers as an unmissable destination.

Nha Trang in central Khanh Hoa Province is home to long sandy beaches and little-known islands, while UNESCO heritage site Hoi An is home to An Bang beach, which was voted among the most beautiful beaches in Asia by TripAdvisor last year, and Cua Dai Beach.

Tourists sunbathe at Cua Dai Beach in Hoi An. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Phan Thiet, a bustling port town about 200 kilometers north of Ho Chi Minh City, is known for its beautiful beaches, kite-surfing, white sand dunes, colorful fishing villages and fish sauce.

Mui Ne beach is a tourist attraction in Phan Thiet Town. Photo by Shutterstock/Hoang Ky.

According to Agoda, Ho Chi Minh City was the most popular destination for Vietnamese travelers in 2019, followed by Hanoi.

Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong came fourth. The town is much loved for its year-round cool climate, green pine forests, misty landscape, and resplendent architectural gems dating back to the French colonial era.

Thailand’s Bangkok is the only overseas travel destination appearing on the list at seventh.

A year-end trend report Google released in 2019 said beach getaways Nha Trang, Vung Tau and Quy Nhon were among the most sought-after destinations among Vietnamese netizens.