Seven Phan Thiet treats you will relish

A Phan Thiet specialty, the dish is made from fresh fish caught in the local sea. The flesh is used to make the cakes while the bones are stewed along with pork bones to make the broth flavorful. A bowl consists of noodles, fish cakes, pork ears, pork cakes, pig blood, cilantro, green onion, and black pepper. The eye-catching dish is served hot.

You can find the dish at markets and sidewalk stalls in Phan Thiet for VND15,000 - 35,000 a bowl ($0.7-1.5).

Some local recommendations are Xiu stall at 1 HA Kim Dong Street, Ly's stall at 566 Tran Hung Dao Street and Dung's stall at the intersection of Vo Thi Sau and Ton Duc Thang streets.