Vietnam’s Golden Bridge a global stunner

The Golden Bridge of Ba Na Hills resort, near Da Nang City. Photo by Shutterstock/Hien Phung Thu.

It shares the honor with other world famous bridges like Pont Alexandre III (France), Ponte Vecchio (Italy), Tower Bridge (England) and Trift (Switzerland).

"The Golden Bridge, a foot bridge near Da Nang City, Vietnam, looks like it’s supported by two giant hands. This whimsical bridge extends about 4,600 feet above sea level," Insider said.

The bridge, 150 meters long and 12.8 meters wide, is located at the Ba Na Hills Resort, near Da Nang City, in the Truong Son mountain range.

It acquired global fame very soon after it opened in June 2018, attracting extensive international media coverage and drawing visitors from all over the world. It has also become a fixture in several annual international awards.

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge was featured among the world's best travel photos of 2018 (CNN), the World's 100 Greatest Places (Time) and Pictures of the year 2018 (Reuters).

Last year, Da Nang received 3.5 million foreign tourists, up 22.5 percent over 2018, according to the local tourism department. Arrivals from South Korea, mainland China, Japan and Hong Kong showed the highest growth rates.