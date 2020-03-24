Vietnam's former imperial capital left deserted as pandemic concerns escalate

|
Hue Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO world heritage site and former seat of the Nguyen Dynasty, Vietnam’s last royal family (1802-1945), stands deserted these days. Since March 14, Thua Thien-Hue Province authorities have closed all historical sites and tourist destinations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
|
Ky Dai Hue (Hue Flag Tower), located in front of the citadel, was officially constructed under Gia Long's reign in 1807, and renovated in 1829, 1831 and 1840 under King Minh Mang.
|
Thien Mu Pagoda, about 5 km from Hue's center, is considered one of the most sacred places in Vietnam. The pagoda, overlooking Perfume River, was built in 1601.
|
Only two boats are docked at the usually bustling wharf in front of Thien Mu Pagoda.
|
The tomb of Emperor Khai Dinh, who reigned for nine years from 1916 to 1925, is located on the slopes of Chau Chu Mountain, about 10 km from central Hue. It took 11 years to build, starting in 1920.
|
Hue High School for the Gifted, the first and oldest in Vietnam, is deserted as students remain at home to help contain the Covid-19 spread.
|
Hai Ba Trung High School on Le Loi Street will allow its students to stay home until March 29.
|
Dong Ba Market on Tran Hung Dao Street, the largest in the province, was opened during the reign of King Dong Khanh in 1887. In the past, the market was located near Dong Ba Gate, before King Thanh Thai moved it to its present site.
|
A bridge crossing Perfume River connects Nguyen Dinh Chieu pedestrian street with Ly Tu Trong Park.
|
Malls in Hue remain empty as provincial authorities shut down bars, karaoke parlors, cinemas and shops in a temporary measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
|
Phu Bai International Airport is left deserted as Vietnam halted entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers from Sunday, while also suspending many international routes.