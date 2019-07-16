Vietnam’s Cao Bang geopark among world’s most beautiful

An aerial view of Non Nuoc Cao Bang geopark in the northern province of Cao Bang. Photo by Shutterstock/Jimmy Tran.

U.S. news site Insider, which made the selection, describes Non Nuoc Cao Bang, recognized as a global geopark by UNESCO last year, as offering "magnificent views of its waterfalls, lakes, and diverse plant species."

Non Nuoc Cao Bang, founded in 2015, covers 3,000 square kilometers on the border with China. Its collection of fossil, sediment, volcanic rocks and karst landscape is believed to illustrate 500 million years of the earth’s history.

Seven hours northeast of Hanoi, tourism has long been a staple of the park, which has more than 200 cultural and historical monuments.

It connects with popular tourist destinations in Cao Bang including the Ban Gioc Waterfall, the largest in Vietnam and the world’s fourth largest waterfall along a national border, after Iguazu Falls, Victoria Falls and Niagara Falls.

Ban Gioc Waterfall in Cao Bang Province is one of the most beautiful sights in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Tung.

Last April, Microsoft network MSN included Ban Gioc in its list of 15 most charming cascades in the world.

Other appealing stops at the geopark include Nguom Ngao Cave, Thang Hen Lake, and the Phia Oac-Phia Den eco-tourism area.

The U.S news site’s list includes the Great Wall of China, Nubian Monuments in Egypt, France’s Eiffel Tower, Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, Taj Mahal in India and Bioluminescent beach in Japan.

A video captures the beauty of Ban Gioc Waterfall.