Vietnam beauty queen rocks Son Doong Cave

Through this unique experience, H’Hen Nie expressed gratitude for the awareness this trip has raised around the country’s geological diversity and the need for environment protection.

First explored in 2009-2010 by British Cave Research Association, Son Doong has only been open to the public since 2013. All tourist expeditions have thus far been organized and led by local adventure tour company Oxalis, in partnership with the association.

The U.K.-based travel guide publisher, Lonely Planet, named Son Doong Cave among the best places to visit in 2019, while the New York Times labeled it among the world’s top eight travel destinations. The National Geographic has called it a "natural wonder" in Asia.

Born 1992 in the Central Highlands, H’Hen Nie was the first Miss Vietnam from an ethnic minority group and the first Vietnamese woman to be a top 5 finisher at a Miss Universe contest.