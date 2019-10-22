The golden glow of northern Vietnam's rice terraces

The Hoang Su Phi terraced fields were recognized as a national monument in 2012. They cover 11 communes in the northern province: San Sa Ho, Ho Thau, Nam Ty, Thong Nguyen, Ta Su Choong, Ban Nhung, Po Lo, Thang Tin, Nam Khoa, Ban Luoc, and Ban Phung. They soar to their highest points in last two mentioned.

The fields are estimated to have been cut into the mountainside around 300 years ago by the La Chi, Dao and Nung ethnic groups.