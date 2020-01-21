Terracotta artifacts at Nom Pagoda survive ravages of time

Situated in Nom Village in Van Lam District, the pagoda, also known as Linh Thong Co Tu, is a tourist attraction. It was built within the Tam Giang Temple to worship generals of the Hai Ba Trung era.

Hai Ba Trung or the Trung Sisters, Trung Trac and Trung Nhi, were Vietnamese military leaders who ruled for three years after rebelling in 40 CE against the first Chinese overlords of Vietnam. They are regarded as national heroines.