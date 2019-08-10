Sit back, relax and enjoy the views: Saigon's best rooftop bars

Here are nine options to check out.

The View Rooftop Bar

A glass of Oreo Choco at The View Rooftop Bar. Photo by Nafi Wernsing.

Address: 195 Bui Vien, District 1. Opening time: Monday to Sunday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.

The View Rooftop Bar uses bright and colorful decorations. What greets you is a view of modern and older buildings that symbolize the growth of Ho Chi Minh City throughout the decades. This hip bar is also one of the more affordable bars out there, especially for beers, which starts from as low as VND65,000 ($2.80).

Broma Not a Bar

Broma Not a Bar looks down on Nguyen Hue walking street. Photo by Nafi Wernsing.

Address: 41 Nguyen Hue, District 1. Opening time: Sunday to Thursday 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Friday and Saturday 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Another of those hip, trendy bars, Broma Not a Bar, is on HCMC’s walking street Nguyen Hue. It has an exclusive wine list, live music from Tuesday to Thursday and a DJ on Friday to Saturday. "Vitamin D - After party" is a unique event hosted on Saturday and Sunday for those who enjoy late-night partying. This bar is well known for having themed events.

Social Club Saigon

Social Club Saigon is not crowded during the day. Photo by Nafi Wernsing.

Address: MGallery Saigon, 76-78 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, District 3. Opening time: Monday to Sunday 9 a.m.-1 a.m.

Social Club Saigon is one of the most popular rooftop bars in the city, one with the city’s highest infinity swimming pool. Social Club meets all moods, it is peaceful and quiet during the day, and when the sun goes down, it offers a vibrant, rich music experience. Drinks are not cheap with beer starting at VND140,000 ($6). During the happy hours between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can enjoy 50 percent discounts.

SKYXX Garden & Lounge

A music performance at SKYXX Garden & Lounge. Photo by Nafi Wernsing.

Address: SKYXX - Garden & Lounge, Deutsches Haus Building, 33 Le Duan, District 1. Opening time: Monday to Sunday 5:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

One thing is guaranteed at this bar: No two nights are the same. It offers attentive service, sophisticated cocktails, live music, diverse events and breathtaking views. It is not a cheap place with drinks going well beyond VND100,000 ($4.30) and beers starting at VND140,000 ($6).

Chill Skybar

Saigon's Bitexco Tower (C) and construction work on the city's first metro line are seen from the Chill Skybar. Photo by Nafi Wernsing.

Address: AB Tower, 26th floor, 76A Le Lai, District 1. Opening time: Monday to Sunday 5:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

As the name suggests, Chill Skybar is indeed a chill place to hang out with friends and family. Drinks tend to be affordable with cocktails starting at VND88,000 ($3.78). Beers start at VND99,000($4.25), and there is a relatively large selection of drinks available. This bar also offers promotions for happy hours, ladies nights, birthday’s exclusives and even a bachelorette party. At night, the atmosphere changes with the local DJ playing various kinds of music.

Glow Skybar

Glow Skybar is easily recognized with its sign. Photo by Nafi Wernsing.

Address: 93 Nguyen Du, District 1. Opening time: Sunday to Thursday 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m.-3 a.m.

This rooftop bar really glows at night. The lightings of the bar set it apart from the others. Drinks tend to be slightly higher priced with cocktails starting well above VND200,000 ($8.60). But then it is posh, casual and friendly with live music in the evening.

Above Bar

Above Bar is one of a few in HCMC that opens almost the entire day. Photo by Nafi Wernsing.

Address: 59 Pasteur, District 1. Opening time: Monday to Sunday 8 a.m.-1 a.m.

A swimming pool, live music, stunning views and reasonable prices: this bar has it all. Situated on top of Liberty Central Saigon Citypoint, it ticks all the boxes that make for a right rooftop bar.

It has its own unique cocktail called the "Pho Signature" for VND50,000 ($2.15), which is made with vodka, sambuca and the herbal ingredients of Vietnamese iconic noodle soup pho - lime juice, cilantro, basil leaves, cinnamon and anise. Daily happy hours are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bar Eon 52 Heli

The Saigon River and Vietnam's talles building Landmark 81 from a far, as seen from Bar Eon 52 Heli. Photo by Nafi Wernsing.

Address: 52nd floor, Bitexco Tower, 2 Hai Trieu, District 1. Opening time: Monday to Sunday 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m.

Standing on the city's second tallest skyscraper, the Bitexco Tower, Bar Eon 52 allows you to see Saigon from an unprecedented height - the 52nd floor. Bar Eon 52 offers a diverse menu, but quite pricey. Beers start at VND140,000 ($6) and cocktails at VND220,000 ($9.45), but these are not too stiff considering the scenery. There is quite no view anywhere else like from here!

M Bar Majestic Hotel Saigon

M Bar Majestic Hotel Saigon sits on top of a colonial landmark. Photo by Nafi Wernsing.

Address: 1 Dong Khoi, District 1. Opening time: Monday to Sunday 6:30 a.m.-1 a.m.

The M Bar at the Majestic Hotel Saigon is quite exclusive and offers a unique view of the Saigon River. The hotel was a colonial landmark from 1925 and has withstood the test of time. The atmosphere here symbolizes the rich history of this hotel. The bar has live music at night, and there is a daily happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. where beers and cocktails are half the price for VND90,000 ($3.87).