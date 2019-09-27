Running with the oxen, a Khmer tradition

Thousands of Khmer people recently gathered in a festive mood at the rice fields behind the Ro Pagoda in Tinh Bien District, An Giang Province. The Sene Dolta Festival is a major event for the Khmer, a time when the ethnic minority group honor their ancestors with traditional rituals and social activities, including the oxen race.

The festival annually takes place from the 29th day of the eighth month to the first day of the nineth month in the Khmer’s lunar calendar. This year, 24 teams participated in the oxen race. The picture shows the teams getting ready for the race.