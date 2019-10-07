VnExpress International
Rice husk and banana leaves nurture a Mekong Delta nursery

By Phong Vinh   October 7, 2019 | 07:17 pm GMT+7

Thousands of vegetable seedlings are cultivated and sold for just VND800 (4 cents) a piece in Can Tho City.

People in Nhon Hung Hamlet, Phong Dien District in Can Tho have had the tradition of planting for many generations.

Banana-leave pots are kept intact using tiny bamboo sticks and filled with ash and rice husk.

Nguyen Thi Bay, 52 said that she started working at her husband’s family’s garden nursery 27 years ago. There is no season in this job, we plant all year round. My husbands family has been doing this for three generations, she said.

Bays husband Tran Van Ly Em, 55 buys fertilizer from a well-known facility in the area. The boat transports dozens of fertilizer bags here every day, which we consume for about 2-3 days, he said.

According to Bay, the familys productions are shaped by customer orders, which are often in large quantity. We cultivate a variety of plants, mainly tomatoes, peppers, vegetables, some flowers ... but the most popular items are gourds, watermelons, and squash, she said.

After the seed is planted inside the rice husk, they are arranged in rows on a rig. On average, the couple and a few of their employees plants 1,000 pots.She said newbies usually don’t know how to arrange the pots in line and convenient for calculation and would be easily discouraged by the work and. This job is not very difficult, but the important thing is to be patient and hard working, she said.

A seed planted by the couple typically needs 10 days to grow. The customers come to pick up the plants after 10 days. The plants are not put directly in the soil, but on rice husk.

Ly Em said for every pot sold at VND800 (less than half a cent), the family earns VND50.

The Mekong Delta people live mainly on the water. But when the water has not come, we can still make ends meet with this job, said Bay. The family of Bay and Ly Em is one among many households in Nhon Hung hamlet that owns a plant nursery. Each family specializes in certain varieties.

One September afternoon, a group of tourists cycled along the nurseries in Nhon Hung hamlet. They visited the Ly Ems family’s garden to learn about their craft.

