Rice husk and banana leaves nurture a Mekong Delta nursery

After the seeds are planted inside the rice husk, they are arranged in rows on a rig. On average, the couple and a few of their employees plant 1,000 pots a day.

Bay said those new to the jobs usually don’t know how to arrange the pots in line and make it convenient to calculate the number of seedlings. Newcomers are also easily discouraged by the work. "This job is not very difficult, but the important thing is to be patient and hardworking," she said.