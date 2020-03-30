Pandemic empties Da Nang’s streets

|
In the central city, this tunnel on Tran Phu Street, which is always bustling, was deserted on Sunday. Da Nang, a popular tourist destination, closed all bars, karaoke parlors and tourist attractions while locals stay at home for fear of contracting the novel coronavirus.
A pedestrian zone along the Han River, where thousands of people exercise or play games every morning, is virtually deserted. Authorities have warned that people should keep a minimum distance of two meters in crowded places.
People wear face masks while riding bicycles on Bach Dang Street in an early morning.
The Da Nang Cathedral, a popular tourist attraction, has closed its doors to all visitors and stopped all ceremonies.
Museums, cinemas, movie theaters, tea rooms, and historical monuments have been closed since Saturday. The city also ordered the closure of gymnasiums, indoor sports facilities and swimming pools.
A man runs past a closed beauty salon.
The Han Market, a busy destination in downtown Da Nang, had to close early on Sunday. At 5 p.m., a security guard sits alone in front of the market with no visitors. The market on Tran Phu Street is where locals shop for fresh vegetables, seafood and meat.
My Khe Beach, which U.S. magazine Forbes described as one of the most beautiful in the world in 2016, too is deserted. Local authorities have banned people from public beaches until April 15 to prevent crowds.
Pham Van Dong Boulevard connecting the city center with beaches was empty on Sunday night with almost no vehicles or passers-by.
The Han River Bridge is almost deserted though it is a weekend. City Chairman Huynh Duc Tho urged people, especially those above 60, not to go out unless essential.