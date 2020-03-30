Pandemic empties Da Nang’s streets

In the central city, this tunnel on Tran Phu Street, which is always bustling, was deserted on Sunday. Da Nang, a popular tourist destination, closed all bars, karaoke parlors and tourist attractions while locals stay at home for fear of contracting the novel coronavirus.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered all "non-essential" businesses, except for shops selling food, medicine and fuel, to be closed from March 28 to April 15 as the country enters what he said was a critical two-week stage in its Covid-19 fight.