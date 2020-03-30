VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Pandemic empties Da Nang’s streets

By Nguyen Dong   March 30, 2020 | 02:22 pm GMT+7

Da Nang wears a forlorn look as people are staying away from the streets after the government ordered the closure of all 'non-essential' businesses and tourist attractions. 

[Caption]AA

In the central city, this tunnel on Tran Phu Street, which is always bustling, was deserted on Sunday. Da Nang, a popular tourist destination, closed all bars, karaoke parlors and tourist attractions while locals stay at home for fear of contracting the novel coronavirus. 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered all "non-essential" businesses, except for shops selling food, medicine and fuel, to be closed from March 28 to April 15 as the country enters what he said was a critical two-week stage in its Covid-19 fight.
[Caption]AA

A pedestrian zone along the Han River, where thousands of people exercise or play games every morning, is virtually deserted. Authorities have warned that people should keep a minimum distance of two meters in crowded places. 
[Caption]AA

People wear face masks while riding bicycles on Bach Dang Street in an early morning. 
[Caption]AA

The Da Nang Cathedral, a popular tourist attraction, has closed its doors to all visitors and stopped all ceremonies. 
[Caption]AA

Museums, cinemas, movie theaters, tea rooms, and historical monuments have been closed since Saturday. The city also ordered the closure of gymnasiums, indoor sports facilities and swimming pools.
[Caption]AA

A man runs past a closed beauty salon.
[Caption]AA

The Han Market, a busy destination in downtown Da Nang, had to close early on Sunday. At 5 p.m., a security guard sits alone in front of the market with no visitors. The market on Tran Phu Street is where locals shop for fresh vegetables, seafood and meat.
[Caption]AA

My Khe Beach, which U.S. magazine Forbes described as one of the most beautiful in the world in 2016, too is deserted. Local authorities have banned people from public beaches until April 15 to prevent crowds. 
Pham Van Dong Boulevard connecting the city center with beaches was empty on Sunday night with almost no vehicles or passers-by. 

Pham Van Dong Boulevard connecting the city center with beaches was empty on Sunday night with almost no vehicles or passers-by. 
The Han River Bridge is almost deserted though it is a weekend. City Chairman Huynh Duc Tho urged people, especially those above 60, not to go out unless essential. Vietnams Covid-19 infection count has risen to 194. Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals and foreigners coming from Europe and the U.S. Of the 194, 52 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The Han River Bridge is almost deserted though it is a weekend. City Chairman Huynh Duc Tho urged people, especially those above 60, not to go out unless essential. 
Vietnam's Covid-19 infection count has risen to 194. Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals and foreigners coming from Europe and the U.S. Of the 194, 52 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Related News:
Tags: Da Nang central Vietnam Covid-19 pandemic PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc shutdown beach destination
 
Read more
Vietnam Airlines brings 238 Ukrainians home

Vietnam Airlines brings 238 Ukrainians home

Vietnam airlines reduce domestic services

Vietnam airlines reduce domestic services

Lockdown of 'non-essential' businesses empties Hanoi streets

Lockdown of 'non-essential' businesses empties Hanoi streets

Kon Tum hidden charm of Central Highlands

Kon Tum hidden charm of Central Highlands

HCMC closes all tourist attractions in Covid-19 fight

HCMC closes all tourist attractions in Covid-19 fight

Vietnam counts Q1 tourism damage inflicted by Covid-19

Vietnam counts Q1 tourism damage inflicted by Covid-19

Bumper shrimp sauce of life in Thua Thien-Hue

Bumper shrimp sauce of life in Thua Thien-Hue

Yellow blossoms set 400-year-old town aglow

Yellow blossoms set 400-year-old town aglow

 
go to top