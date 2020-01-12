On Saigon outskirts, Tet ushers in a bloom boom

For nearly a decade, an area of about 40,000 square meters on Le Thi Rieng Street in Thoi An Ward in the outlying District 12 has been used to grow flowers to serve Tet demand. Chrysanthemum, marigold, crested chicken and sunflowers are the main flowers grown here.

The flower village, northwest of downtown Ho Chi Minh City, is entering the busiest time of the year now.