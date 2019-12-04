Mekong Delta’s rice paddies turn into riot of colors

|
Fields at the foot of the Ta Pa hill in Tri Ton District are a tourist attraction in An Giang Province that borders Cambodia. The place attracts visitors all year round, especially during the rice harvest season from August to early December.
|
The main road snakes around the fields, looking like a thread woven into a golden tapestry. At the top near the mountains is Soai Check lake. This area is part of That Son or Seven Mountains in the districts of Tri Ton and Tinh Bien.
|
The rice paddies in various stages, from freshly plowed and green to golden ripe.
|
Visitors will be rewarded with this view if they hike up Co To mountain, the second tallest of That Son, the Seven Mountains.
|
The natural zigzag curves across the landscape makes Ta Pa stand out from other places in An Giang.
Photographer Huynh Phuc Hau, an An Giang native, promises that the harvest season is the most beautiful in his hometown, and tells visitors to take a leisurely drive early in the morning to discover the grandeur of the place.
|
Fields stretch to the foot of Co To mountain situated around a kilometer from Tri Ton Town.
|
Ta Pa is also a spiritual hub with an eponymous temple. The Khmer Buddhist temple offers expansive views of the area.
|
A view from the temple.
An Giang is also known as the land of palm trees. If you travel to Ta Pa from Chau Doc Town in An Giang, explore the palm groves on either side of the road.