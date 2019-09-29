VnExpress International
Mekong Delta at its beautiful best during flood season

By Huynh Phuong   September 29, 2019 | 12:40 pm GMT+7

Photographer Pham Huy Trung went to the Mekong Delta during the annual flooding season, and these are what caught his eye.

Unlike in central Vietnam where severe floods often result in death and destruction, the flooding season in the Mekong Delta is seen as a gift from heaven that brings tons of fish into the paddy fields along with alluvial deposits to fertilize the next crop. It usually lasts from July until the end of November.

Farmers wade into a flooded field in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to harvest water chestnut, an aquatic vegetable that grows in marshes under water. Water chestnut is grown in many countries for its edible corm, and it is a common ingredient in Chinese dishes such as water chestnut cake.

Rows of palm trees reflect on the alluvial water in Tinh Bien District,                          An Giang Province located along the upper branches of the Mekong River.An Giang and Dong Thap are the first provinces in the region to welcome the annual flood and then to other areas of the Mekong Delta. Depending on the year, the flood will come sooner or later.The Mekong River Commission (MRC) reports that the much anticipated annual flooding season in the Mekong Delta returned in the middle of this month, much later than usual due to mostly due to the building of a series of upstream dams by other riparian nations. 

The flooding season also helps people in the Mekong Delta earn more incomes thanks to bountiful seasonal delicacies and abundant aquatic resources.When annual flooding does not happen or when it’s late, cropping and fishing activities in the Mekong Delta are disrupted.

Fishermen pull out fishing nets to catch seafood on a lake in Chau Doc, the capital of An Giang famous for the Ba Chua Xu Lady Temple, one of the most famous spiritual sites in southern Vietnam.

A man leads a herd of buffalo through a flooded field in Tan An District, Long An Province.

Rice paddy fields in Tri Ton District, An Giang Province prepare to enter the harvest season.About 22 million people or 24 percent of Vietnams total population live in the Mekong Delta. Farmers in the delta produce more than half of Vietnam’s rice output and contribute an overwhelming 80 percent of the country’s rice exports.

A farmer ploughs on his flooded rice field to prepare for a new crop in Moc Hoa District, Long An Province.

Duck breeding in submerged fields has been a familiar image to people in the Mekong Delta.

A woman rows her boat amid green duckweed floating in Tan An District to pick water lilies.

Water lilies, which blossom during the rainy season, are used for decoration and to make tea. Their stalks are edible and can be eaten raw with either fermented paste or braised sauce, or dunked into sour soup or hotpot.

Boating through a flooded forest in southern Vietnam
 
 

Tags: Pham Huy Trung Mekong Delta flooded field water lilies food Dong Thap duck breeding
 
