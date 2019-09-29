Mekong Delta at its beautiful best during flood season

Rows of palm trees stand in flooded fields in Tinh Bien District, An Giang Province. An Giang and Dong Thap are the first provinces in the region to receive the annual flooding.

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) said the much anticipated annual flooding season began in the middle of this month, much later than usual due mostly to a series of upstream dams built in the Mekong River which runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.