VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Lighthouse with a unique name on the coast of Quang Ngai

By Pham Linh    March 4, 2019 | 08:32 pm GMT+7

Having climbed 80 stairs to the top of the 36-meter-high sea lamp, visitors could behold the beauty of Ba Lang An Cape with a panoramic view.

Photo by Tuan Minh

Photo by Tuan Minh

Ba Lang An Cape, located in Binh Chau Commune, Binh Son District, the central province of Quang Ngai, is made up of arch-shaped volcanic walls along the coast. Underneath are black rocks which emerge when the tide recedes and disappear at high tide.

The name Ba Lang An, meaning Three Villages called "An", comes from the names of three surrounding villages, Van An, An Chuan and An Hai. In the book Nos Richesses Coloniales 1900-1905 (The Richnesses of Our Colony), this place is called Batangan. The name originated from the word Ba Lang An. Both names are currently in use. 

Lighthouse with a unique name on the coast of Quang Ngai - 1

Located more than 10 kilometers away from Sa Ky Port and 15 nautical miles from Ly Son island, the Ba Lang An lighthouse was built in 1982.

Nguyen Van Tan, head of the Ba Lang An lighting station, said the lighthouse was repainted before the Lunar New Year holiday last month. It attracts many young people who come to take photos of the scenic view of Ba Lang An Cape and post on social media, which has helped the place gain more popularity.

Lighthouse with a unique name on the coast of Quang Ngai - 2

The lighthouse is cylinder-shaped and 36.4 meters high. Besides the main purpose of helping boats navigate, this place is also a tourist attraction and collects an entrance fee of VND10,000 ($0.43).

Lighthouse with a unique name on the coast of Quang Ngai - 3

Visitors must climb over 80 steps to reach the top.

Lighthouse with a unique name on the coast of Quang Ngai - 4

The station staff climb up to check the light every day while visitors are only allowed to watch from below.

Lighthouse with a unique name on the coast of Quang Ngai - 5

Ba Lang An fishermen use small boats to fish near shore. This place is blessed with variety of seafood, including fish, shrimp, oyster, and abalone.

Lighthouse with a unique name on the coast of Quang Ngai - 6

For eons, the waves have been hitting and eroding the cliffs, giving the rocks bizarre shapes. The cliff is a beautiful place that attracts young people, including Kim Thuy, a tourist from the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong.

Lighthouse with a unique name on the coast of Quang Ngai - 7

Nguyen Van Tuan, vice chairman of the Binh Chau Commune people's committee, said authorities would support people looking to open shops to provide services for tourists. "We hope investors will come here to develop the local tourism sector."

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Quang Ngai coast Ba Lang An Cape sea lamp light housse cape tourism
 
Read more
Spend months in Hanoi without feeling the pinch

Spend months in Hanoi without feeling the pinch

Cherry blossoms from Japan bloom in northern Vietnam

Cherry blossoms from Japan bloom in northern Vietnam

Ha Long Bay footage on American channel wows viewers

Ha Long Bay footage on American channel wows viewers

China top feeder market for Vietnamese tourism

China top feeder market for Vietnamese tourism

Foreign tourists factor Trump-Kim summit into Hanoi tour

Foreign tourists factor Trump-Kim summit into Hanoi tour

Trump charmed, hopes to visit Trang An Landscape Complex

Trump charmed, hopes to visit Trang An Landscape Complex

Vietnam Military History Museum preserves legacy of national resistance

Vietnam Military History Museum preserves legacy of national resistance

 
go to top