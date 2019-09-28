Lensman captures Vietnam’s beauty from the air

Long Coc tea hills in the northern province of Phu Tho are shrouded in mist. Long Coc, 112 kilometers from Hanoi, consists of numerous smaller hills covered in tea plantations.

Trung said the most beautiful photos of the hills are taken before the sun rises when the mist rolls around gently.

Tea farming is an important occupation in Phu Tho and the main source of income for many locals. A typical tea plantation in the hills of Long Coc measures around a hectare.