VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Lensman captures Vietnam’s beauty from the air

By Huynh Phuong   September 28, 2019 | 07:45 am GMT+7

Pham Huy Trung backpacks along the country to take breath-taking aerial photographs, and they have caught the eye of National Geographic’s editors.

Trung, a Ho Chi Minh City resident, is arguably the Vietnamese photographer with the largest number of photos published in the U.S. magazine, which covers science, geography, history, and culture. Here are some of his photos of Vietnam’s landscapes.

Long Coc tea hills in the northern province of Phu Tho are shrouded in thick fog. Long Coc, some 112 kilometers from Hanoi, consists of numerous smaller hills that teem with tea farms. The area is therefore considered to be one of Vietnam’s most beautiful tea hills.Trung said the most beautiful photos of the hills are taken before the sun rises. During this time, there are patches of fog moving slowly around the hills with the clouds lying closer to the top of the hill mysteriously covering parts of the area.Tea farming is an important industry of Phu Tho and the main source of income for many locals. Each tea farm on the hills at Long Coc has an area of around one hectare.

Long Coc tea hills in the northern province of Phu Tho are shrouded in mist. Long Coc, 112 kilometers from Hanoi, consists of numerous smaller hills covered in tea plantations. 

Trung said the most beautiful photos of the hills are taken before the sun rises when the mist rolls around gently.

Tea farming is an important occupation in Phu Tho and the main source of income for many locals. A typical tea plantation in the hills of Long Coc measures around a hectare.
Ta Pa rice field in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang is captured during the harvest season. David Lee, National Geographic’s photo editor said he was impressed by the photo painting the  countryside landscape with shades of green trees spreading across the rice field.With more than 2.2 million people, An Giang is the most populous province in the Mekong Delta.About 22 million people or 24 percent of Vietnams total population live in the Mekong Delta. Farmers in the delta produce more than half of Vietnam’s rice output and contribute an overwhelming 80 percent of the country’s rice exports.

Rice field in Ta Pa Hill of An Giang Province during the harvest season.

With more than 2.2 million people, An Giang is the most populous province in the Mekong Delta, home to around 22 million people or 24 percent of Vietnam's total population. Farmers in the delta grow more than half of the country’s rice and account for 80 percent of rice exports.
The photo is taken during his trip to Phan Rang-Thap Cham Town in the south central province of Ninh Thuan. It captures a local shepherd driving herds of sheep back home after a day of grazing on wild grass.

This photo was taken in Phan Rang-Thap Cham Town in the south central province of Ninh Thuan. A shepherd drives his flock back home after a day of grazing on wild grasses.

Trung said: "Many of NinhThuan’s shepherds are from the Cham ethnic minority and are hired by rich families with large flocks. Their typical work day lasts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but they earn little."

Its hot and sunny weather yearround makes Ninh Thuan an ideal place for sheep farming. Today its sheep population is estimated at 100,000. It is not unusual to see a group of three to four children sharing the herding job.

The photo was featured by NatGeo in 2018 and received global plaudits from photo editors and travel magazines.
The first rays of the sun cast their light on a tea garden in Pleiku Town in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. Tea is a major agricultural produce of locals. Stay for a little longer in the morning, and you will have the opportunity to meet the workers who come to pick tea leaves.

The first rays of the sun cast their light on a tea garden in Pleiku Town in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. Tea is a major agricultural produce here. Stay a little longer in the morning, and you will have the opportunity to meet workers who come to pick tea leaves.
NatGeo has chosen this photo as the best photo of the day on February 1, 2018 as it paints a mystical beauty of tea hills in Moc Chau, a highlands town in the northern mountainous province of Son La, surrounded by a thick blanket of fog in an early morning.

NatGeo chose this as the best photo of the day on February 1, 2018. It captures the mystical beauty of tea hills in Moc Chau, a highlands district in the northern mountain province of Son La, as they are enveloped by a blanket of fog early one morning.
Rows of coconut palm trees lie along Non Nuoc Beach in the central city of Da Nang. It stretches five kilometers and has arc shape along the foot of Ngu Hanh Son Mountain. In 2017, the beach was named among top 25 in Asia by TripAdvisor readers.

Rows of coconut trees along Non Nuoc Beach in the central city of Da Nang. They stretch five kilometers in an arc shape along the foot of Ngu Hanh Son Mountain. In 2017 the beach was named among the top 25 in Asia by TripAdvisor readers.
A woman catches fish inside Ru Cha mangrove forest surrounded by yellow shine from cha trees (excoecaria agallocha, a mangrove species) in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

A woman catches fish in the Ru Cha mangrove forest in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue amid cha trees (excoecaria agallocha, a mangrove species).

"Photographers flock to Ru Cha during autumn when the yellow flowers of the cha trees started blossoming. This is the most ideal time of the year to hunt for photos in the Ru Cha mangrove forest," Trung said. But it is easy to get lost without help from locals, he warned.
A fisherman rows his boat in the middle of Bay Mau coconut forest, two miles away from the ancient of Hoi An in central Vietnam.It has become a popular tourist attraction in Hoi An and has been described as

A fisherman rows his boat in the middle of Bay Mau coconut forest, two miles from the old town of Hoi An in central Vietnam.

It has become a popular tourist attraction in Hoi An and is described as "a version of the Mekong Delta in the ancient town" with boats being the sole means of transport here. A boat can only accommodate two people and a trip costs VND200,000 ($9) per person.
A flycam shot of a woman picking water chestnuts in a flooded melaleuca forest in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap earns him an honorable mention in the

A flycam shot of a woman picking water chestnuts in a flooded myrtle forest in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap fetched Trung an honorable mention in the "Journeys and Adventures" category at the 2018 Siena International Photography Awards, considered one of the world’s most prestigious contests.

Trung said he took this photo during the flood season which peaks in October every year. "The photo got me fame." 
Taste of the season: Flood brings famous delicacies to Vietnam's Mekong Delta
 
 

Lensman captures Vietnam’s beauty from the air

Photos by Pham Huy Trung

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Pham Huy Trung rice field NatGeo Long Coc tea hills Ninh Thuan sheep farming
 
Read more
Running with the oxen, a Khmer tradition

Running with the oxen, a Khmer tradition

Waterfall near China border to host tourism festival

Waterfall near China border to host tourism festival

Direct flight set to make Vietnam a top tourist destination for Indians

Direct flight set to make Vietnam a top tourist destination for Indians

Central Highlands volcanic cave system receives global geopark nomination

Central Highlands volcanic cave system receives global geopark nomination

Falling Chinese visitor numbers hurt Vietnam

Falling Chinese visitor numbers hurt Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines joins hands with foreign carriers for tourism push

Vietnam Airlines joins hands with foreign carriers for tourism push

Stately building graces downtown HCMC, 100 years on

Stately building graces downtown HCMC, 100 years on

 
go to top