VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Hue landscape gets a colorful Tet makeover courtesy of paper flower makers

By Huynh Phuong   January 20, 2020 | 03:19 pm GMT+7

For 300 years, a village in Hue has specialized in making paper flowers that add distinct colors and features to the ancient town's landscape at Tet time.

Thanh Tien Village is situated in Phu Mau Commune,  Phu Vang District, about 7 kilometers from downtown Hue, Vietnams former imperial capital.Locals make two types of paper flowers - multicolored varieties of various floral species and  lotus flowers. Both are used for worship and as home decorations, apart from being sold as souvenirs to visitors.

Thanh Tien Village is situated in Phu Mau Commune, Phu Vang District, about 7 kilometers from downtown Hue, Vietnam's former imperial capital.

Residents of the village have been making the most colorful paper orchids, lilies, daisies and other flower varieties for centuries. They also make rice leaves and ears symbolizing local farming and agriculture.

Every flower is handmade, from cutting to shaping the petals. Locals will take down old paper flowers from altars and other places and replace them with new ones for Tet (Lunar New Year).
Locals bring paper flowers to the market in early morning when the scenery remains engrossed in mist.

Vendors take paper flowers from the village to the market early one misty morning in a collection of photographs taken by Nguyen Van Truc, a Hue resident. Truc said he hopes these images will help promote local culture and preserve a traditional vocation. 
ppppp

Four paper flower vendors cross a bridge at the La Y dam in Phu Vang District.
oik

It is said that for centuries, families in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have been using these flowers for the trang ong trang ba ritual, a worship practice in central Vietnam that seeks the well being of residents and protection from calamities.

People buy these flowers from various markets and also offer their ancestors at altars in their homes.
Locals make two types of paper flowers - multicolored varieties of various floral species and lotus flowers. Both are used for worship and as home decorations, apart from being sold as souvenirs to visitors.

Locals make two types of paper flowers - multicolored varieties of various floral species and lotus flowers. Both are used for worship and as home decorations, apart from being sold as souvenirs to visitors.
Vendors transport paper flowers via boat from Thanh Tien, Sinh or Tien Non villages to the towns of Bao Vinh and Huong Tra on the other side of Huong (Perfum) River.A pair of flowers is sold for VND7,000-10,000 ($0.3-0.4).

Vendors transport paper flowers via boat from Thanh Tien, Sinh or Tien Non villages to the towns of Bao Vinh and Huong Tra on the other side of Huong (Perfum) River.

A pair of flowers is sold for VND7,000-10,000 ($0.3-0.4).
Villagers start selling the paper flowers from January (mid-December on the lunar calendar).

Villagers start selling the paper flowers from January (mid-December on the lunar calendar).
Paper flowers begin to bloom in central Vietnam - edited
 
 

Hue landscape gets a colorful Tet makeover courtesy of paper flower makers

Photos by Nguyen Van Truc

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Thanh Tien Village paper flowers Tet Lunar New Year
 
Read more
Hanoi trails regional tourist hubs in attracting visitors

Hanoi trails regional tourist hubs in attracting visitors

Spring flower fest heralds Tet festivies in Saigon expat-favored district

Spring flower fest heralds Tet festivies in Saigon expat-favored district

Vietnamese travelers splash out on beach getaways

Vietnamese travelers splash out on beach getaways

Bauhinia bleach dreamy Da Lat snowy white

Bauhinia bleach dreamy Da Lat snowy white

Hanoi's Old Quarter doused in typical Tet flamboyance

Hanoi's Old Quarter doused in typical Tet flamboyance

Hue walking streets stand apart with characteristic ambiance

Hue walking streets stand apart with characteristic ambiance

Saigon calligraphers ready to script fortune into local life

Saigon calligraphers ready to script fortune into local life

Cultural fest to usher in Tet at Hue citadel

Cultural fest to usher in Tet at Hue citadel

 
go to top