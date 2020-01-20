Hue landscape gets a colorful Tet makeover courtesy of paper flower makers

Thanh Tien Village is situated in Phu Mau Commune, Phu Vang District, about 7 kilometers from downtown Hue, Vietnam's former imperial capital.

Residents of the village have been making the most colorful paper orchids, lilies, daisies and other flower varieties for centuries. They also make rice leaves and ears symbolizing local farming and agriculture.

Every flower is handmade, from cutting to shaping the petals. Locals will take down old paper flowers from altars and other places and replace them with new ones for Tet (Lunar New Year).