VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Hue closes pedestrian zone over coronavirus fears

By Vo Thanh   February 9, 2020 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Hue closes pedestrian zone over coronavirus fears
Foreign tourists on a walking street in Hue before the town's weekend pedestrian zone was closed on February 7 over nCoV fears. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

The weekend pedestrian zone in ancient town Hue has been closed since Friday as a preventive measure against the nCoV epidemic.

Authorities in Hue in central Vietnam decided to temporarily close the pedestrian zone to avoid the gathering of people as the country had confirmed 14 cases of nCoV infection as of Sunday morning and the deadly virus has claimed lives of 813 people globally. 

The zone, comprising Vo Thi Sau, Chu Van An and Pham Ngu Lao streets in Phu Hoi Ward, had become a popular area for backpackers like the famous Bui Vien walking street in Ho Chi Minh City.

The walking streets made their debut in September 2017 after authorities of Thua Thien-Hue Province green lighted a proposal to create spaces for locals and tourists to hang out at nights.

In the weekend, traffic was allowed on the streets until 6 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the walking streets were open until 2 a.m. On Sundays, they closed at midnight. It was a popular move, attracting thousands of people to the area and boosting local business considerably.

According to the provincial tourism department, there are currently 20 tourists from mainland China, five from Hong Kong and 446 Taiwanese staying in Hue. Local authorities are closely monitoring their health.

While Vietnam has recorded 14 nCoV infections so far, none of have been detected in Thua-Thien Hue. The province has installed two devices to check visitors’ body temperatures at the Phu Bai International Airport and Chan May Port.

Hue was the capital of Vietnam under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), Vietnam's last royal family. The town is a top tourist destination, attracting 4.8 million visitors last year, up 11 percent over 2018, 2.18 million of them foreigners.

Many Vietnamese localities including travel hotspots like Nha Trang Town and Da Nang City in central Vietnam and Quang Ninh Province in the north, home to UNESCO world heritage Ha Long Bay, have ordered tour companies to stop accepting Chinese customers to limit the spread of nCoV.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam suspended flights to and from China starting last week, except for a limited number to repatriate the remaining Chinese tourists in Vietnam, and vice versa.

The global death toll from the epidemic has reached 813, with 811 dying in mainland China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

Khách Tây thỏa thích vui chơi ở phố đêm đến 2h sáng
 
 

Hue closes pedestrian zone over coronavirus fears

Related News:
Tags: backpacker pedestrian street Hue pedestrian-only area Phu Hoi Ward coronavirus fears global epidemic nCov tourism industry Vietnam
 
Read more
Saigon Chinese-origin community festival recognized as national cultural heritage

Saigon Chinese-origin community festival recognized as national cultural heritage

Hue draped in sunset hues

Hue draped in sunset hues

Whale Island in central Vietnam among best destinations for diving: Forbes

Whale Island in central Vietnam among best destinations for diving: Forbes

New coronavirus could cost Vietnam $7.7 bln in Q1 tourism revenue

New coronavirus could cost Vietnam $7.7 bln in Q1 tourism revenue

Three new Vietnam-India direct flights to take off this year

Three new Vietnam-India direct flights to take off this year

Bamboo Airways to launch first ever Vietnam - Czech direct flight

Bamboo Airways to launch first ever Vietnam - Czech direct flight

Coronavirus: usually crowded Saigon tourist hotpots wear deserted look

Coronavirus: usually crowded Saigon tourist hotpots wear deserted look

Vietnam is world’s seventh fastest growing travel destination

Vietnam is world’s seventh fastest growing travel destination

 
go to top