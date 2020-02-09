Vietnam confirms 14th nCoV infection in Vinh Phuc

An ambulance waits inside a quarantine zone managed by the Regiment 123 in Lang Son Province, northern Vietnam, February 6, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

This is the 9th confirmed case in the northern province. The woman is a neighbor of one of the eight workers of Japanese-invested Nihon Plast Company Limited sent to train for two months in China’s Wuhan City, Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic. The infection first spread from the 23-year-old worker to three other family members: her mother, sister and cousin.

After returning to Vietnam last month, six of the eight workers have been confirmed infected with the nCoV.

The 55-year-old woman had gone to the worker's house for about an hour as a Tet (Lunar New Year festival) visit on January 28. She developed symptoms like fever, headache and a runny nose on February 2.

She is currently quarantined in the Quang Ha Area General Clinic in Vinh Phuc Province and in stable health.

Vietnam officially declared the 2019-nCoV an epidemic on February 1. Out of the 14 confirmed cases so far, three have been discharged from the hospital: a Nha Trang hotel receptionist, a Chinese man from Wuhan, and one of the workers who returned from Wuhan.

The global death toll of the epidemic has reached 813 – one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong, and the remaining in mainland China.