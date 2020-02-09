VnExpress International
Vietnam confirms 14th nCoV infection in Vinh Phuc

By Le Nga   February 9, 2020 | 12:49 pm GMT+7
An ambulance waits inside a quarantine zone managed by the Regiment 123 in Lang Son Province, northern Vietnam, February 6, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

A 55-year-old woman in Vinh Phuc Province is Vietnam's latest case of novel coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

This is the 9th confirmed case in the northern province. The woman is a neighbor of one of the eight workers of Japanese-invested Nihon Plast Company Limited sent to train for two months in China’s Wuhan City, Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic. The infection first spread from the 23-year-old worker to three other family members: her mother, sister and cousin.

After returning to Vietnam last month, six of the eight workers have been confirmed infected with the nCoV.

The 55-year-old woman had gone to the worker's house for about an hour as a Tet (Lunar New Year festival) visit on January 28. She developed symptoms like fever, headache and a runny nose on February 2.

She is currently quarantined in the Quang Ha Area General Clinic in Vinh Phuc Province and in stable health.

Vietnam officially declared the 2019-nCoV an epidemic on February 1. Out of the 14 confirmed cases so far, three have been discharged from the hospital: a Nha Trang hotel receptionist, a Chinese man from Wuhan, and one of the workers who returned from Wuhan.

The global death toll of the epidemic has reached 813 – one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong, and the remaining in mainland China.

