Holiday rush spurs more international flights to Da Nang

The Golden Bridge in Da Nang is designed to make visitors feel like they're taking a stroll on a shimmering thread stretching across the hands of gods. Photo by Shutterstock/hoangkyphong

Starting March 31, South Korean budget air carrier Air Busan will add four return flights a week between Busan City with Da Nang, raising the total number of weekly flights between the two cities to 11.

Bookings for the additional flights opened online on March 7.

Air Busan will also operate more flights between Busan and other famous tourist destinations in Asia like Nagoya and Osaka in Japan, Kaohsiung and Taipei in Taiwan, Cebu in the Philippines, and Hong Kong.

Betting on a higher volume of Thai arrivals to central Vietnam, Malaysian budget airline AirAsia has announced flights from Chiang Mai to Da Nang. The first daily flight is scheduled for April 12, and bookings are already open.

Last December, Jeju Air, another South Korean low-cost airline, began operating flights everyday between Daegu City and Da Nang. The Daegu-Da Nang flight takes around five hours.

Korean Air, the oldest and largest air carrier in Asia, also launched a direct air route between Busan and Da Nang last year.

Yet another South Korean airlines, Asiana, is also operating daily flights between Busan and Da Nang.

Meanwhile, major airline Qatar Airways launched its first direct flight between the Qatari capital of Doha and Da Nang last December.

South Korean visitors at Da Nang International Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

South Koreans have surpassed Chinese visitors to become the largest group of foreign visitors to Da Nang, with more than 1.4 million arrivals in 2018, up 80 percent from a year ago.

Apart from its long and beautiful beaches and breathtaking natural landscapes, an open visa policy is also a big draw among South Korean holidaymakers. Vietnam offers a 15-day visa exemption for visitors from South Korea.

Once a war-torn city, Da Nang has come a long way to become a formidable tourism hub in the nation and region.

It is home to Asia’s most beautiful beach, My Khe and a neighbor of the ancient town of Hoi An, another tourism hotspot. It also hosts the highly popular International Fireworks Festival every year.