Ha Long Bay enters global list of best sunrise spots

MSN said globetrotters should spend a little time to enjoy the "majestic" sight of Ha Long Bay when the sun rises.

"What’s more memorable when you see the sunrise in Ha Long Bay, natural wonders with turquoise waters, majestic limestone mountains and lush tropical forests?"

One of the must-do things is to wake up at 5 a.m. and sit on a boat tour, it recommended, adding that at sunrise "the limestone karsts rising majestically out of the bay turn the natural wonder into a great honeymoon holiday heaven for couples."

The MSN list also includes Sydney Harbor in Australia, Monument Valley in the U.S., Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Snowdon in Wales, Plain of Okavango in Botswana, Brooklyn Bridge in the U.S., Table Mountain in South Africa, London Bridge Tower in the U.K., and Bagan in Myanmar.

Citing data collected by leading airport bus company Hoppa, Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post recently included Ha Long Bay in its latest list of 10 most popular Asian attractions.

Around 5.2 million foreigners visited Ha Long Bay last year, up 22 percent from a year ago and accounting for 30 percent of the 15.6 million foreign tourists to come to Vietnam.

Major infrastructure improvements have made it easier for foreigners to visit the world-famous bay.

Last December Van Don International Airport, 50 kilometers from Ha Long Bay and Vietnam's first private airport, opened.

A new expressway connecting the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway with Ha Long, opened to traffic last September, reduces the Hanoi capital-Ha Long commute by 50 km to 130 km.

In Ha Long Bay, a new helicopter tour has been launched recently to add to the kayaking and cruise tours. Now visitors can book Ha Long Heli Tours through Fastsky, the country’s first helicopter ride-sharing service offered by ride-hailing firm FastGo.

The tour, provided by the Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company, allows visitors to enjoy stunning views of famous attractions including Thien Cung Cave, Ti Top Island and Bai Tu Long, a lesser-known neighbor of Ha Long Bay.

Since its recognition as a UNESCO natural world heritage in 1994, Ha Long Bay has entrenched itself on the global tourism map, receiving rave reviews from travel bloggers and filmmakers for its emerald green waters and towering limestone islands topped by forests.

British magazine Woman and Home last month labeled Ha Long Bay as one of the most mentioned global cruise destinations on Instagram.

An overnight cruise trip has been recommended a "must-try" travel experience in Asia by Business Insider. Bai Tu Long has been recommended as a place to go to avoid the crowd by U.K. travel publisher Rough Guides.

A video captures the beauty of Ha Long Bay from above.