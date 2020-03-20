Go nuts at this homestay in Vinh Long

Giac sitting in the living area of her house, which is used to receive guests and gather the family. The house looks inviting with a table set, Buddhist altar and scrolls with couplets. In 2017 Giac’s family hired over 30 workers and artisans to build the homestay. It took two years. The 67-year-old says: "Coconut trees were a big part of my childhood and so I’d always wanted a house that embodied them. Given our extensive land, green garden and proximity to the river, my children and grandchildren encouraged me to open a homestay right on the property."