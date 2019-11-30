Discover hidden lagoon in central Vietnam before tourists overrun it

When it comes to Hue, people often think about imperial palaces, royal tombs and French-influenced heritage sites, but Chuon Lagoon is a place absolutely not-to-be-missed, many would argue.

The 100-hectare lagoon is part of the Tam Giang brackish water lagoon system in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, home to Hue, the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), Vietnam's last royal family.