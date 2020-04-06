VnExpress International
Places

Come April, it's blooming flower season in Ha Giang mountains

By Thanh Thuy   April 6, 2020 | 10:19 am GMT+7

Located on the Chinese border, Ha Giang Province in Vietnam’s northern highlands is brimming with the warm vibrance of red kapok, yellow rapeseed, plum and peach blossoms.

Kapok trees, believed by many Vietnamese to be favored by ghosts, are an outstanding sight in many localities in northern Vietnam this time of year, often lining rice fields or village entrances.

In Ha Giang Province, the trees are mainly grown along the section from Yen Minh Town to Mau Due Ward in Yen Minh District and the area around Nho Que River in Dong Van District. 
Situated around 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Hanoi, Ha Giang has become an increasingly attractive destination not just for its spectacular scenery, but also its narrow, twisting roads and mountain passes that kindle the adventurous spirit among many visitors. 

Bike enthusiasts have to negotiate Ma Pi Leng, considered one of the four most dangerous passes in Vietnam, a mean feat for even the most seasoned travelers. 
Ha Giang also attracts many visitors by the yellow sight of fields of rapeseed flowers, called cai meo and used to produce cooking oil. Visitors can find these fields in bloom in the area of Chin Khoanh Slope, Pho Cao Commune and Sung La Commune of Dong Van District. 
Pink peach blossoms and white plum flowers add charm to ‘trinh tuong’ homes of ethnic H'Mong, Tay and Nung people, decorated with traditional yin-yang tiled roofs. These houses are built using a mixture of clay and mud. 
The H'Mong is the largest population of Ha Giang Province, famous for the tradition of cultivating rocky slopes.
A H'Mong tea leaf picker, a common sight  in the northern highlands. 
Road to Ha Giang: The journey is the destination. Video by Hung Bui, Minh Nguyen, Phuong Nguyen and Tri Le. 

 Photos by Dao Van Than

Tags: Ha Giang blooming flowers Vietnam travel northern highlands kapok trees red color
 
