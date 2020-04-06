Come April, it's blooming flower season in Ha Giang mountains

|
Kapok trees, believed by many Vietnamese to be favored by ghosts, are an outstanding sight in many localities in northern Vietnam this time of year, often lining rice fields or village entrances.
Situated around 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Hanoi, Ha Giang has become an increasingly attractive destination not just for its spectacular scenery, but also its narrow, twisting roads and mountain passes that kindle the adventurous spirit among many visitors.
Ha Giang also attracts many visitors by the yellow sight of fields of rapeseed flowers, called cai meo and used to produce cooking oil. Visitors can find these fields in bloom in the area of Chin Khoanh Slope, Pho Cao Commune and Sung La Commune of Dong Van District.
Pink peach blossoms and white plum flowers add charm to ‘trinh tuong’ homes of ethnic H'Mong, Tay and Nung people, decorated with traditional yin-yang tiled roofs. These houses are built using a mixture of clay and mud.
The H'Mong is the largest population of Ha Giang Province, famous for the tradition of cultivating rocky slopes.
A H'Mong tea leaf picker, a common sight in the northern highlands.
Photos by Dao Van Than