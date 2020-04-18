Coastal province keeps beaches closed, reopens basic services

Bai Sau, a popular beach in Vung Tau, is deserted on April 2, 2020 as the country began a 15-day nationwide social distancing campaign on April 1. Photo by Do Tuan Hung.

The southern province's Vice Chairman, Tran Van Tuan, on Friday afternoon sent a document to lower level authorities on the continuation of measures to strictly control the Covid-19 epidemic. These include keeping beaches closed and reopening restaurants and eateries under close supervision.

Tuan said that Ba Ria - Vung Tau has kept its beaches closed because it is located next to the provinces in the "high-risk" group for Covid-19 infections; therefore, it would be difficult to control people visiting from other localities.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 15 decided that the social distancing campaign will continue until April 22 in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and 10 other localities deemed to be at "high risk" of Covid-19 spread.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau, home to popular beaches in Vung Tau Town, is among 36 provinces labeled as "low-risk". Since the "low-risk" localities too harbor possible risks of infection, Phuc ordered local authorities to decide on social distancing measures while strictly following existing pandemic prevention policies.

Under Tuan's decision, from 7 p.m. Friday, all Ba Ria-Vung Tau residents have to wear face masks when they go out of the house and keep a safe distance from others when communicating in public places. No gatherings of more than 10 people is allowed outside of workplaces, schools and hospitals.

The province has also hit the pause button on meetings and events of 20 people or more in one space, except for very important events.

Entertainment services, spas, karaoke, bars and resorts will remain closed.

Restaurants can open, but are encouraged to sell takeaways and serve no more than 20 people at a time. Food and beverage services that provide on-site services must not serve more than 10 people at a time.

Physical training activities and sports such as golf, table tennis, badminton, gym, yoga cannot exceed 10 people at one location. Stadiums cannot have more than 20 people.

Barbershops, hairdressing salons and nail shops cannot have more than five people, employees and customers included.