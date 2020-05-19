Australian artist drawn to Hoi An paints its charms

|
Barnes said she fell in love with Hoi An when she first traveled to Vietnam in 2012. Since then, she has been coming back between one to three times each year to continue drawing and hold different art workshops.
|
A drawing of a fishing market on the outskirts where restaurants in the central ancient town buy raw materials from.
|
The idea came to her during her first trip to Hoi An with her 3-year-old son. As she ventured around the wet-market, she had the urge to pull out a notebook and began drawing.
|
Since Barnes has a strong passion for food, her drawings often center around food and vendors. She also has more than 25 years' experience working in Sydney restaurants. She holds a master's degree in design from University of Sydney and a bachelor's degree in Southeast Asian studies.
|
A drawing of a sweet soup (che) stall in Hoi An.
|
Her favorite piece is the drawing of Tuat, a vendor downtown selling banh can, which is made with rice flour and eggs. The steamed cakes come with a lot of toppings to choose from. Tuat later moved her stall out of the town’s center as tourism boomed while she only wanted to focus on serving locals.
|
People work on making Hoi An’s famous lanterns.
|
Barnes draws her sketches in little notebooks that she carries everywhere. Later, she takes photographs and shares them on her personal website and social media.
|
Flower sellers line a street one morning.
|
A dissection of the ubiquitous banh mi.
|
Barnes shows curious locals her drawings.