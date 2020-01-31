Artworks deliver vivid encounters with Tet celebrations through 70 years

The Lunar New Year festival, Tet, has traditionally heralded the coming of Spring. A wood carving painting called "Spring" by Nguyen Thu (1930-2018), a former doyen of Vietnamese fine arts, was done in 1961.

Having majored in silk and wood carving in college and created many artworks from 1960 to 1980, Thu was once the face of Vietnam's fine arts, promoted heavily in Eastern European countries. In 1985, he was appointed principal of Vietnam University of Fine Arts (formerly Hanoi College of Fine Arts).