A treasure bequeathed by millions of years of evolution in Phu Yen

At the foothills of Bai Xep in An Chan Commune, Tuy An District, Phu Yen Province is a unique geological formation with black and yellow basalt rocks in all kinds of conceivable shapes. Geologists have said that this is the result of volcanic eruptions that took place millions of years ago.

To reach Bai Xep, one has to travel 17 kilometers north on the Doc Lap coastal road of Tuy Hoa Town, the capital of Phu Yen Province.

Bai Xep is surrrounded by the Ganh Ong (Ong Reef) and the Ganh Ba (Ba Reef) with two long beaches on each side. The place still remains relatively pristine, surrounded by casuarina equisetifolia, a tree that commonly grows in coastal habitats with white sands and cacti.

Thanks to its geological structure, many movies have been shot here, including the award-winning Toi Thay Hoa Vang Tren Co Xanh or Yellow Flower On The Grass directed by Victor Vu. The Vietnamese coming-of-age drama won in the 2016 Best Feature Film category of the Young People's Jury Award - part of the annual TIFF Kids International Film Festival in Toronto. It was premiere in Cannes Film Festival 2015.

The rocks here have been polished by seawater and climate change, and carry a resplendent shine.

Bai Xep is said to be photographers' paradise. Increasingly, couples are using the place for wedding photo shoots.

The igneous rocks, which were created when the lava of a volcanic eruption flowed to the sea, reveal itself during low tide and create a path for visitors to walk across.

Bai Xep has become one of Phu Yen's iconic tourist attractions. Phu Yen is the first point on the Vietnamese mainland to welcome the sun every morning. It has a diverse topography consisting of mountains, rivers, lagoons, bays, and islands and a myriad of beautiful natural sights for visitors to explore.