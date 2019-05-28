Beirut serves up Middle Eastern delights: food and dance Beirut serves up Middle Eastern delights: food and dance

Established by a native Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur who moved to Saigon and made it her mission to introduce authentic Middle Eastern food and entertainment in Vietnam, Beirut delivers an authentic exotic experience.

Named after the Lebanese capital, the restaurant stays true to the Middle Eastern tradition of welcoming guests effusively and serving delicious food.

It is not a surprise that it has become a popular fine dining destination in both cities. It delivers on authentic food, exotic drinks and eye-catching live performances.

The Arabian inspired interior is colorful. There are marble tables and velvet sofas, hand-drawn paintings and low hanging lamps.

The secret behind Mediterranean barbecue, Beirut’s best-selling dishes, lies in the ancient recipes from the Middle East and Mediterranean which combine charcoal grilling, natural ingredients and authentic imported spices.

"The best food is cooked with the heart. At Beirut, we focus on the goal of pleasing each and every customer," said head chef Jalal.

Beirut Mixed Grill

The bestselling Beirut Mixed Grill features tasty, juicy, melt-in-the-mouth tenderness of chicken, beef, and lamb kebabs. It comes with a garlic sauce made with secret ingredients.

Then there are other traditional favorites. "In the Middle East, few foods are as popular as falafel tabbouleh salad," Jalal said. "It is a refreshing, healthy and delicious salad made with finely chopped vegetables and topped off with crispy falafel and creamy tahini sauce. Falafel tabbouleh salad is perfect for the long, hot summer."

Falafel Tabbouleh Salad.

Halal dining venue in Vietnam

Meat and veggies, it’s all Halal Beirut features an extensive menu including a variety of starters, main courses, meat and vegan and vegetarian dishes – all Halal.

Traditional Cold & Hot Mezze.

To appreciate and enjoy the full Middle-Eastern and Mediterranean dining experience - Beirut recommends the Beirut Set Menu for 2 or 4 featuring a taste of its best-selling dishes including cold & hot Mezze appetizers, Mixed Grill for 2, Lamb Shank with special Lebanese rice and Baklava.

Colorful live performances

Belly dancing Beirut is as serious about its entertainment as it is about its food. It selects top dancers from overseas for delivering the best live performances in town. Starting 8 p.m. every day, these artistes perform sensational belly and Latino dances.

Traditional belly dancing is performed every day at Beirut Saigon and every Friday and Saturday at Beirut Hanoi.

Beirut Saigon also has the Latino Show every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday with dancers in dazzling Carnival costumes moving to Samba or Bossa Nova beats.