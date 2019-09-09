Antique auto parade marks Hoi An, My Son milestones

150 antique vehicles, including cars and motorbikes, gathered on Saturday at the Palm Garden Resort on Lac Long Quan Street in Hoi An Town to participate in an event titled "Ethnic musical instruments and antique cars - a heritage journey."

This involved a parade of the vehicles carrying artistes and traditional musical instruments.

The event, held Saturday and Sunday, was organized to celebrate 20 years of UNESCO’s recognition of Hoi An Town and temples at the My Son Sanctuary as world cultural heritages, as well as 10 years of the Cu Lao Cham Marine Protected Area being declared a world biosphere reserve.