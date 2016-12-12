whyVietnam: Social media campaign comes alive with ravishing travel photos

|
A photo of Vinh Hy Bay in the central province of Ninh Thuan, shared by Miss Vietnam 2012 Dang Thu Thao on the Facebook page #whyVietnam, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism early this month to publish travel photos from both locals and foreigners. Thao said as a beach lover, she has traveled to many beach locations in the world. “But Vietnam’s beaches are still my favorite.”
Rice terraces in Sa Pa in the northern highlands, as captured by Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh during her first visit last September. “The scene is both mighty and poetic,” Linh said.
A photo by a Vietnamese traveler Thinh Ngo shows a trekking trail in south central Vietnam. “It’s where you can explore your limits and enjoy the eternal beauty of nature,” Thinh said.
Another traveler named Viet Anh shares of a photo of Hanoi’s historic bridge Long Bien with an inviting message: “Come, experience and enjoy Vietnam. All the scenery, culture and people will not disappoint you.”
Huong Vu shares a photo of a floating market in the northern province of Ninh Binh. “I love Vietnam. It’s beautiful.”
A bowl of noodle soup in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is shared by Joelwzoe, who said “The early morning sunshine makes everything look alive, especially from mountainous regions.”
A tranquil, antique view of Vietnam as captured by Vu Dang Khoa.
“Vietnam is where you find the simplest things,” Le Phuong wrote of this photo of a street food vendor outside the Nortre Dame Cathedral in Ho Chi Minh City.
