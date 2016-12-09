In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

1.

"Dusk at one of Hue's waterways," the caption reads.

2.

Hanoi's "beer street" at its busiest time.

3.

A rare quiet moment of Saigon at 5.30 a.m.

4.

Twilight in Hoi An .

5.

Vietnamese grilled lemongrass beef wrapped in wild betel leaf (thit bo nuong sa, la lot).

6.

A snapshot of slow-paced life in Lung Cu, Ha Giang.

7.

Ha Long Bay from a lower angle.

8.

Christmas is coming to town. A photo taken on a street of Hanoi.

9.

"Departure. Incense smoke captured as it floats through the pagoda. It is the journey that matters." Photo taken in Cho Lon, the Chinatown of Ho Chi Minh City.

10.

A photo by a Vietnamese photographer featured in Natgeoyourshot shows workers in Kien Giang shift trays of fish to dry in the sun.

11.

Cai Rang Market, one of the most famous floating markets in the Mekong Delta.

12.

Food in Hoi An is as worth exploring as its old streets.

