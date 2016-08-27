Where to rest your head in Saigon

The Common Room Project (TCRP)

This little hostel is located in District 5 and offers services touted as “just like home”. As a hostel, TCRP provides all the things expected by guests: rooms, a rooftop bar and a common room.

The thing that makes TCRP the choice of many travelers is the opportunity to enjoy a meal cooked by their temporary neighbors, be it your roommate from the top bunk in the dorms or the couple next door. The hostel also proves itself a true host by throwing in Vietnamese cooking courses, taking guests from the market to the kitchen to roll fresh spring rolls and fry up Vietnamese crepes ‘banh xeo’, giving them more than just tangible souvenirs to bring home.

A double room at TCRP will set you back VND1.8 million ($85) per night, while a place in the dorm costs VND400,000 ($17)

Chao Downtown

Guests at Chao Downtown can enjoy books, talks and small exhibitions, as well a room to catch up on much-needed shut-eye.

The dorms are designed like nomadic tents with trees and books being the essence of every room.

A dorm bed at Chao costs $10 while a double room will set you back $20.

Town House Saigon

A bright star held in high regard by guests, judging by posts on global travel forums, simply for catering for what the customer desires: accommodation. Well-equipped rooms with good service, friendly staff and a cozy vibe.

Dorm beds at $12 and double rooms at $40.

