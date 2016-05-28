Vietnamese crepe, lovely to see and crunchy to eat

But it's the duck filling that's earned Cao Lanh 'banh xeo' its name. Duck is prepared, rid of big bones, and then finely chopped. Instead of the common pork and prawn filling, duck ‘banh xeo’ is filled with only duck, the pear-like fruit and bean sprouts. Take a bite and feel the noticeable rugged texture borrowed from chopped bones, rather than the somewhat bland soft experience of pork and prawn.