Fed up with brick and mortar? Container suite is there for you

The hostel is located along My Khe beach in Da Nang, 500 meters from the city's iconic Dragon Bridge.
No need for bricks! The owner opted for a greeneer alternative: old containers remade into colorful blocks.
Thanks to insulation and solar panels, you won't feel so hot when staying in these container blocks even under the burning sun.
At night, the small garden becomes the perfect venue for a party.
The unique artistic space promises endless opportunities for the Instagram generation.
Each room only offers mimimal furniture without compromising comfort.
The hostel boasts rooms with glass panels, allowing tourists to enjoy the view and catch some sunlight.
A night in those containers will set you back from $9 per person for bunk bed room, to $25 for a more intimate couple experience.
Source: Ngoisao.net