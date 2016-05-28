Fed up with brick and mortar? Container suite is there for you

VnExpress International
Traditional hospitality industry doesnt' seem to follow the changing taste of millenial travellers, with every new hotel and resort only trying to be more or less extravagant than the previous, not different. But right here, on the beach of the most beautiful coastal city in Vietnam, a hostel made up of metal containers is attracting both locals and backpackers.

The hostel is located along My Khe beach in Da Nang, 500 meters from the city's iconic Dragon Bridge.
No need for bricks! The owner opted for a greeneer alternative: old containers remade into colorful blocks.
Thanks to insulation and solar panels, you won't feel so hot when staying in these container blocks even under the burning sun.
At night, the small garden becomes the perfect venue for a party.
The unique artistic space promises endless opportunities for the Instagram generation.
Each room only offers mimimal furniture without compromising comfort.
The hostel boasts rooms with glass panels, allowing tourists to enjoy the view and catch some sunlight.

A night in those containers will set you back from $9 per person for bunk bed room, to $25 for a more intimate couple experience. 

Source: Ngoisao.net

