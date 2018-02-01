Young artists breathe contemporary life into traditional Vietnamese theater

Artwork by Phung Nguyen Quang, in the series

What started off as simple idea among a group of friends has developed into a serious project aimed at preserving a form of traditional theater known in Vietnam as hat boi.

Nearly 100 young Vietnamese from different fields have joined up for the creative project, which has been well-received on social media.

Through various media, the young artists have tried to reproduce and recreate hat boi with a contemporary touch.

(L) Artwork by Huynh Kim Lien, gouache on canvas, (R) Artwork by Diem Nguyen. Courtesy of the artists.

The project is being led by People's Artist Dinh Bang Phi, an expert on hat boi, along with experienced artists Dinh Bang Phi and Huu Danh, and designer Le Si Hoang.

Classical performances of the traditional opera will take place alongside an exhibition put together by the young artists, together with an ao dai collection designed by Le Si Hoang, at The Garden Mall's Gallery this month, offering the public an insight into the traditional art form.

Digital art by Pham Quang Phuc. Courtesy of the artist.

The "Sketching Hat Boi" exhibition will take place from February 1-10.

Posters for "Sketching Hat Boi".

For more information, go to their Facebook page.