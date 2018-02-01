VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Young artists breathe contemporary life into traditional Vietnamese theater

By Staff Reporters   February 1, 2018 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Young artists breathe contemporary life into traditional Vietnamese theater
Artwork by Phung Nguyen Quang, in the series
Opening: 12:00 am, Thu 01 Feb 2018
The Gallery, The Garden Mall

The group is hoping to revive hat boi by giving it a fresh face at an ongoing exhibition. 

What started off as simple idea among a group of friends has developed into a serious project aimed at preserving a form of traditional theater known in Vietnam as hat boi

Nearly 100 young Vietnamese from different fields have joined up for the creative project, which has been well-received on social media. 

Through various media, the young artists have tried to reproduce and recreate hat boi with a contemporary touch. 

Artwork by Phung Nguyen Quang, in the series Sketching Hat Boi, Courtesy of the artist. 

(L) Artwork by Huynh Kim Lien, gouache on canvas, (R) Artwork by Diem Nguyen. Courtesy of the artists. 

The project is being led by People's Artist Dinh Bang Phi, an expert on hat boi, along with experienced artists Dinh Bang Phi and Huu Danh, and designer Le Si Hoang.

Classical performances of the traditional opera will take place alongside an exhibition put together by the young artists, together with an ao dai collection designed by Le Si Hoang, at The Garden Mall's Gallery this month, offering the public an insight into the traditional art form. 

[Digital art by Pham Quang Phuc. Courtesy of the artist. 

Digital art by Pham Quang Phuc. Courtesy of the artist. 

The "Sketching Hat Boi" exhibition will take place from February 1-10. 

Posters of the exhibition on Sketching Hat Boi. 

Posters for "Sketching Hat Boi". 

For more information, go to their Facebook page

Related News:
Tags: hat tuong hat boi vietnamese opera art young artists
 
Read more
Saigon, Hoi An pubs celebrate ‘unforgettable’ Saint Patrick’s Day

Saigon, Hoi An pubs celebrate ‘unforgettable’ Saint Patrick’s Day

Where to watch U23 Asian Cup Final: Vietnam vs Uzbekistan

Where to watch U23 Asian Cup Final: Vietnam vs Uzbekistan

Music Show: Dadirri - TEDxBaTrieuSt Adventures

Music Show: Dadirri - TEDxBaTrieuSt Adventures

Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett

Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett

Talk: Mother Goddess Worship Tradition/Sanctuaries and Rituals

Talk: Mother Goddess Worship Tradition/Sanctuaries and Rituals

Places to kick off your New Year in Vietnam, from North to South

Places to kick off your New Year in Vietnam, from North to South

Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall

Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall

 
go to top