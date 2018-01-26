VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Where to watch U23 Asian Cup Final: Vietnam vs Uzbekistan

By Bao Yen   January 26, 2018 | 12:24 pm GMT+7
Where to watch U23 Asian Cup Final: Vietnam vs Uzbekistan
Football fans watch the AFC U23 semifinal between Vietnam and Qatar at a stadium in Hanoi on January 23, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Scores of giant screens have been installed in cities across Vietnam for fans to enjoy the big game. 

Cities across Vietnam are preparing for the big day tomorrow, the AFC U23 Final between Vietnam and Uzbekistan

You'll be able to watch the match live on VnExpress International, just tune in at 3 p.m. on Saturday. If you prefer to see it on the big screen, below are a number of suggestions. 

In Saigon, the Vietnam Football Company has asked local authorities to set up 10 giant LED screens along Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1 to broadcast the match live on January 27. 

Commentators will be invited to discuss the game on the spot. 

The Youth Cultural House HCMC at No. 4, Pham Ngoc Thach Street, District 1, will also broadcast the match live. The event is free entry. 

In Hanoi, 15 big screen TVs will also be set up in pedestrian zones and parks from 3 p.m. tomorrow. Check out the area around Hoan Kiem Lake, the big square in front of the Opera House, My Dinh Stadium, Hoa Binh Park, Thong Nhat Park and Ly Thai To Gardens. 

Depending on the area, Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports will assign different sizes of TV screens.

"The idea of setting up big screens is to help the public enjoy the game, but people are also expected to behave themselves while they're watching the final," said To Van Dong, director of Hanoi's Department of Culture and Sports. 

BHD Star Cineplex has announced on its Facebook page that it will broadcast the final live at all of its BHD cinemas in Saigon and at the BHD Pham Ngoc Thach in Hanoi for free.

CGV Cinemas will also broadcast the match live at most of their theaters across the country (See map). Entry works on a first come, first served basis. 

Many universities in big cities including FPT University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology and the National Economics University will also install big LED screens exclusively for their students. 

The Chinese Consulate in HCMC has also simplified visa procedures for Vietnamese football fans who want to go to China to watch the game.

The Consulate set up a special desk yesterday which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Related News:

U23 Asian Cup

Q&A with coach Park Hang-seo, the mastermind behind Vietnam's U23 football success

Q&A with coach Park Hang-seo, the mastermind behind Vietnam's U23 football success

Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’

Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’

Vietnam U23 football team: The journey

Vietnam U23 football team: The journey

See more
Tags: U23 AFC Cup Asian cup football match game Vietnam Uzbekistan Vietnam vs Uzbekistan Hanoi Saigon
 
Read more
Saigon, Hoi An pubs celebrate ‘unforgettable’ Saint Patrick’s Day

Saigon, Hoi An pubs celebrate ‘unforgettable’ Saint Patrick’s Day

Young artists breathe contemporary life into traditional Vietnamese theater

Young artists breathe contemporary life into traditional Vietnamese theater

Music Show: Dadirri - TEDxBaTrieuSt Adventures

Music Show: Dadirri - TEDxBaTrieuSt Adventures

Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett

Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett

Talk: Mother Goddess Worship Tradition/Sanctuaries and Rituals

Talk: Mother Goddess Worship Tradition/Sanctuaries and Rituals

Places to kick off your New Year in Vietnam, from North to South

Places to kick off your New Year in Vietnam, from North to South

Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall

Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall

 
go to top