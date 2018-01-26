Where to watch U23 Asian Cup Final: Vietnam vs Uzbekistan

Football fans watch the AFC U23 semifinal between Vietnam and Qatar at a stadium in Hanoi on January 23, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Cities across Vietnam are preparing for the big day tomorrow, the AFC U23 Final between Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

You'll be able to watch the match live on VnExpress International, just tune in at 3 p.m. on Saturday. If you prefer to see it on the big screen, below are a number of suggestions.

In Saigon, the Vietnam Football Company has asked local authorities to set up 10 giant LED screens along Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1 to broadcast the match live on January 27.

Commentators will be invited to discuss the game on the spot.

The Youth Cultural House HCMC at No. 4, Pham Ngoc Thach Street, District 1, will also broadcast the match live. The event is free entry.

In Hanoi, 15 big screen TVs will also be set up in pedestrian zones and parks from 3 p.m. tomorrow. Check out the area around Hoan Kiem Lake, the big square in front of the Opera House, My Dinh Stadium, Hoa Binh Park, Thong Nhat Park and Ly Thai To Gardens.

Depending on the area, Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports will assign different sizes of TV screens.

"The idea of setting up big screens is to help the public enjoy the game, but people are also expected to behave themselves while they're watching the final," said To Van Dong, director of Hanoi's Department of Culture and Sports.

BHD Star Cineplex has announced on its Facebook page that it will broadcast the final live at all of its BHD cinemas in Saigon and at the BHD Pham Ngoc Thach in Hanoi for free.

CGV Cinemas will also broadcast the match live at most of their theaters across the country (See map). Entry works on a first come, first served basis.

Many universities in big cities including FPT University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology and the National Economics University will also install big LED screens exclusively for their students.

The Chinese Consulate in HCMC has also simplified visa procedures for Vietnamese football fans who want to go to China to watch the game.

The Consulate set up a special desk yesterday which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.